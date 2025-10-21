Two men - including one from Boston area - jailed for a combined 13 years for rape

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Oct 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 14:18 BST
Michael Rooney (left) and Jimmy Doran (right) were sentenced on October 13placeholder image
Michael Rooney (left) and Jimmy Doran (right) were sentenced on October 13
Two men, including one from the Boston area, have been jailed following a six-day trial at Northampton Crown Court after raping a woman in Corby.

Michael Rooney, 23, and Jimmy Doran, 22, appeared at court last week (October 13) for the sentencing.

Most Popular

Rooney, of Broughton, Kettering, was given a sentence of seven years and nine months in prison, while Doran, of Kirton, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lead investigator Det Sgt Britt Bailey, said: “No sentence can ever make up for the horrific experience the survivor in this case has been through, nor the very long time the case took to get to court, but I hope its conclusion allows her to move forward onto brighter things.

“She has shown exceptional bravery and an incredible amount of strength throughout our investigation, and I would like to thank her for helping us put two dangerous men behind bars.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice