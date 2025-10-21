Two men - including one from Boston area - jailed for a combined 13 years for rape
Michael Rooney, 23, and Jimmy Doran, 22, appeared at court last week (October 13) for the sentencing.
Rooney, of Broughton, Kettering, was given a sentence of seven years and nine months in prison, while Doran, of Kirton, was sentenced to six years in prison.
Lead investigator Det Sgt Britt Bailey, said: “No sentence can ever make up for the horrific experience the survivor in this case has been through, nor the very long time the case took to get to court, but I hope its conclusion allows her to move forward onto brighter things.
“She has shown exceptional bravery and an incredible amount of strength throughout our investigation, and I would like to thank her for helping us put two dangerous men behind bars.”