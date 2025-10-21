Two men - including one from Boston area - jailed for a combined 13 years for rape

Michael Rooney (left) and Jimmy Doran (right) were sentenced on October 13

Two men, including one from the Boston area, have been jailed following a six-day trial at Northampton Crown Court after raping a woman in Corby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Rooney, 23, and Jimmy Doran, 22, appeared at court last week (October 13) for the sentencing.

Rooney, of Broughton, Kettering, was given a sentence of seven years and nine months in prison, while Doran, of Kirton, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead investigator Det Sgt Britt Bailey, said: “No sentence can ever make up for the horrific experience the survivor in this case has been through, nor the very long time the case took to get to court, but I hope its conclusion allows her to move forward onto brighter things.

“She has shown exceptional bravery and an incredible amount of strength throughout our investigation, and I would like to thank her for helping us put two dangerous men behind bars.”