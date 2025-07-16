Two men to appear in court in relation to reported sneak-in burglaries in Boston, police say

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Two men are due to appear in court in relation to reported sneak-in burglaries in Boston, Lincolnshire Police has said.

Spiridon Spiridonov, 22, of Church Close, Boston, has been charged with three counts of burglary dwelling and theft, and one count of fraud by false representation.

Two of the burglaries are alleged to have taken place on Sunday (July 13) – one in Wide Bargate, the other in Tawney Street.

In these, it is alleged an iPhone was stolen in each case.

The other burglary is said to have taken place on June 19 in Pump Square.

In this case, it is alleged a Samsung mobile phone, two bank cards and gold earrings were taken.

The fraud charge also dates from June 19 and alleges that a stolen bank card was used in a shop.

Nedko Mishev, 26, of Norfolk Street, Boston, has been charged with receiving stolen goods.

That offence is alleged to have been committed on Sunday and involved 15 mobile phones of varying makes and models and a bank card.

Both are due to appear at Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, July 16).