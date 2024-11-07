Two men were arrested and two stolen caravans recovered in police swoop in Chapel St Leonards
Officers were dispatched quickly after we received a call at 9.26pm yesterday (Wednesday) reporting that the caravans had been taken from Chapel Fields Holiday Park, in Trunch Lane.
It is believed that a fence was rammed before the touring caravans were hitched to two vehicles. They were then driven away from the holiday park.
Following the quick deployment, our officers managed to locate and stop both vehicles in separate locations nearby, later that evening.
A 38-year-old man, from Chesterfield, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft; two counts of criminal damage; going equipped; and driving while disqualified.
A 39-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft.
They remain in police custody and are due to be interviewed this afternoon.
Incident 402 of 6 November.