Two men were arrested and two stolen caravans recovered in police swoop in Chapel St Leonards.

Two men were arrested and two stolen caravans recovered following a speedy response by our officers in Chapel St Leonards.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were dispatched quickly after we received a call at 9.26pm yesterday (Wednesday) reporting that the caravans had been taken from Chapel Fields Holiday Park, in Trunch Lane.

It is believed that a fence was rammed before the touring caravans were hitched to two vehicles. They were then driven away from the holiday park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the quick deployment, our officers managed to locate and stop both vehicles in separate locations nearby, later that evening.

A 38-year-old man, from Chesterfield, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft; two counts of criminal damage; going equipped; and driving while disqualified.

A 39-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft.

They remain in police custody and are due to be interviewed this afternoon.

Incident 402 of 6 November.