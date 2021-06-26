Two people caught with cocaine in Skegness police drugs operation

Police were out in Skegness to deter drug dealing in the resort's bars.

Operation California officers were out at bars in the resort last night (Friday) as the campaign against drug dealers along the coast continues.

Coast Insp Colin Haigh explained officers along with the drugs dog were out in Skegness "making sure people can safely enjoy themselves".

"So far two people have been dealt with after being found in possession of cocaine," he tweeted during the evening.

The aim of the operation is to support businesses by deterring drug dealers, however Coun Haig said: "Unfortunately we also detect on a regular basis."

During the operation an itemiser is used as a condition of entry in support of venue staff. In the event of a positive indication police officers may search the subject under the misuse of drugs act.

"The Lincs Coast area is a no go zone for drug users/suppliers," said Insp Haigh.

An itemiser as condition of entry is used to detect drugs.