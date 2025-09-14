Two people charged with burglary at caravan site in Chapel St Leonards

Two people have been charged in connection with a burglary at a caravan site in Chapel St Leonards.

Dee Elliott, 26, of Day Close, Keadby in Scunthorpe and Liam Matthews, 34, of Day Close, Keadby in Scunthorpe were charged on Friday with burglary other than a dwelling – theft.

They appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Saturday). Both Elliott and Matthews have been remanded on bail and will appear at Boston Magistrates' Court at a later date.