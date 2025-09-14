Two people charged with burglary at caravan site in Chapel St Leonards

By Chrissie Redford
Published 14th Sep 2025, 08:20 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 09:38 BST
Two people have been charged in connection with a burglary at a caravan site in Chapel St Leonards.

Dee Elliott, 26, of Day Close, Keadby in Scunthorpe and Liam Matthews, 34, of Day Close, Keadby in Scunthorpe were charged on Friday with burglary other than a dwelling – theft.

They appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Saturday). Both Elliott and Matthews have been remanded on bail and will appear at Boston Magistrates' Court at a later date.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice