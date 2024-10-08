Two shops closed in Boston for involvement in selling illegal tobacco and vapes
The closure orders were issued by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 3) for Dubai Market, in West Street, and Best For 1, in nearby St George’s Road, plus PhD, in High Street, Lincoln.
It followed an operation two days earlier, in which police acted on reports from members of the public, as well as intelligence it had gathered itself, to target the shops.
T/Insp Ian Cotton, of Boston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “During the numerous engagements with our community, residents have expressed concerns about the products being sold and the anti-social behaviour associated with these premises.
“We assessed the problem and we have been collaborating with multiple agencies in the background, to gather the appropriate evidence to achieve these closure orders granted by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.”
The orders prohibit anyone from remaining at the property or entering it, with a few exceptions to allow maintenance.
If anyone breaches the order, they are liable for arrest and could receive up to 51 weeks in prison, a fine, or both.
Andy Wright, principal Trading Standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The sale of these goods undermines the interests of law-abiding retailers whose prosperity is hindered by these criminals.”
Mr Wright said one packet of illegal cigarettes costs the Treasury about £8 in lost revenue.
“This means that in the broadest sense everyone who makes a tax contribution is paying for that shortfall,” he said.
“The availability of cheap counterfeit cigarettes undermines smoking cessation objectives and there is clear evidence that illegal, child-appealing vapes are widely purchased by persons under the age of 18,” he added.
“Trading Standards will continue to work closely with police across the county.”
Anyone with concerns about the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes is urged to raise them with their local neighbourhood policing team. Find details at www.lincs.police.uk/area/your-area