Two Skegness police officers face gross misconduct hearings after man dies in car chase

Two police officers in Skegness are facing gross misconduct hearings in the New Year after a man died following a car chase.

Lincolnshire Police.

Allegations refer to an incident on March 4 when PC Brereton was driving a marked police car, with PC Chambers in the front passenger seat. It is alleged that at 11pm on Lumley Road they requested a red Volkswagen Scirocco being driven towards them to stop.

When it failed to do so. PC Brereton pursued the vehicle, in spite of not being authorised to do so. At around 11.14pm the VW Scirocco collided with a tree and he driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is alleged that PC Brereton breached standards of professional behaviour in orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity

It is alleged that PC Chambers breached standards in reporting improper conduct, discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

