Lincoln Crown Court

Two people who became involved in a "disgraceful" affray outside a Louth pub have been spared jail by a judge.

Liam Platt, 27, and Lauren White, 30, were both caught on CCTV as they became embroiled in violence outside the Turks Head on Aswell Street.

Lincoln Crown Court heard door staff were forced to separate a number of scuffles after trouble broke out shortly after midnight on 14 November, 2021.

CCTV which was played in court showed White punching another pub customer, Steve Becskehazy, and then returning a short time later to strike him on a second occasion.

Platt could be seen slapping Mr Becskehazy and a second man, and kneeling down to allow another man to be pushed to the floor.

Platt, of Marian Avenue, Mablethorpe; and White, of Provost Road, Manby, both pleaded guilty to affray on November 14, 2021.

Tom Heath, mitigating, told the court White had shown remorse in her police interview and was ashamed of her behaviour.

The court heard Platt had 15 previous convictions but had stayed out of trouble for the last three years.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told both defendants: "You both got involved in a disgraceful incident outside the Turks Head pub on Aswell Street in Louth.

"That sort of incident is the reason why many decent, law abiding people don't go out on an evening."

But Judge Hirst said the fact both defendants had stayed out of trouble in the last three years and confined themselves to a limited role in the affray meant he did not have to pass immediate jail sentences.

Platt was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for 12 months. He must also complete 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 120 days of alcohol monitoring.

White was sentenced to a two year community order and must complete 50 rehabiltation activity requirement days.

Three other defendants who also admit affray in relation to the incident will be sentenced on 30 September.

They are Luke Bostock, 26, of Keddington Crescent, Louth; Tom O'Keefe, 33, also of Keddington Crescent, Louth; and Finley Koslow, 19, of Longleat Drive, Louth.