Two staff assaulted in robbery at Coop in Wragby
Two members of staff were assaulted by two men as they were closing up the Co-op food store in Lincoln Road, Wragby, on Sunday night.
Police say they received a call at 10.09pm, but fortunately the staff did not suffer any serious injuries.
The men stole cash and cigarettes, which were put in large white bags.
They are described as both white, with skinny builds, dressed all in black, and one had an Irish accent.
If you were driving in and around that area between 9.50pm and 10.20pm and you have a dashcam, check your footage to help establish the direction the men travelled, and whether any vehicles were involved.
Contact 101 for DC Emma Dodsworth in East Lindsey CID, quoting incident 404 of Sunday, December 8 or email [email protected]