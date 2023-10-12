Two teenagers arrested after suspected arson at former sweet factory in Skegness

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following a fire in Skegness.

If you can help with the investigation, call police on 101.

Linconshire Police force control room received a report of a fire at the old sweet factory in Heather Road, on the evening of July 1.

Following inquires two youths were arrested and have since been released under investigation.

The investigations are ongoing, and police would encourage anyone with any information to contact us.