Two vehicles seized in police road checks in Ingoldmells

Two vehicles were seized as part of road safety checks by police along the coast.
By christina redford
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST
Police stop-checks took place in IngoldmellsPolice stop-checks took place in Ingoldmells
Teams have been actively carrying out road safety stops and removing vehicles from the roads – one of the operations outlined in Lincolncolnshire Police’s Summertime Policing Plan.

A Road Safety Checkpoint was deployed in Ingoldmells at the weekend and police stopped 172 vehicles.

The evening resulted in a number of traffic offence reports with the two vehicles being seized due to having no insurance.

It is estimated that the economic impact of uninsured drivers to insurance companies is around £400 million per year, which is ultimately added onto the premiums of motorists with valid policies. Driving uninsured in the UK gives police the power to seize and potentially destroy your car.

Chief Inspector Lee St Quinton said: “We will continue to carry out stop checks across the coast along with various other operations to help make the coastal road network the safest that it can be.”

