Unidentified package that led to closure of Lincolnshire road was a prop, police report

An unidentified package found near a Lincolnshire village led to a road closure yesterday (Sunday, October 8) while police dealt with the matter.
By David Seymour
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST
Lincolnshire Police news.Lincolnshire Police news.
The item was found in Sandy Bank, near Coningsby.

The road was closed from about 3.30pm and a 25-metre cordon was put in place.

On social media, Lincolnshire Police asked members of the public to avoid the area.

As part of the force’s response, the Explosive Ordnance Team attended the scene to assess the package.

The item was later revealed to be a prop, Lincolnshire Police wrote on social media, updating its earlier post and thanking the public for their patience.

The road was re-opened by 5.15pm.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire made clear that the call had not been a hoax.