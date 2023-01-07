Police who pulled over an unlicensed driver in Skegness found him to be over the limit for two drugs.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

An Audi A3 was spotted being driven at “excessive speed” in South Parade.

Jozsef Liskai, who had a passenger, was stopped in Grosvenor Road.

“He could not give an account of where they were going or why,” prosecutor Fiona McClelland told Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A blood test showed readings of 92 micrograms per litre of blood for a cocaine metabolite (legal limit 50) and 4.1 micrograms for a cannabis metabolite (limit two).

The defendant, of Lumley Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug-driving, and having no licence or insurance.

Roger Lowther, mitigating, said Liskai bought a car and “took a chance” when his work at an egg packing factory changed to night shifts.

Liskai was disqualified from driving for 18 months on each count, to run concurrently.