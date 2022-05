Police at the scene of the crash in Burgh Road Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson.

No-one was injured in the incident, which happened according to witnesses yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon in Burgh Road, near Skegness Academy

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the car was in pursuit of another vehicle. A statement said: “A police car collided with a tree yesterday (11 May).

"This occurred at around 3.30pm on the A158 at Skegness.