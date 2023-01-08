Unpaid work order following Christmas works night out attack in Skegness

A Christmas works night out led to an unpaid work court order for a Skegness man.

Boston Magistrates Court.

Desmond Howard was with colleagues in Empire Bowl in Grand Parade when he punched a stranger in the face.

The injury to Luke Hare’s right eyebrow required stitches, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Fiona McClelland said 49-year-old Howard later told police: “I did it. I know why you’re arresting me.”

In interview, the defendant said he had been drinking and taken a small amount of cocaine but couldn’t remember much of what happened.

“He believed Mr Hare must have said something which he didn’t like,” added Miss McClelland. “He punched him in the face with a lot of force.”

Howard, of South Parade, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning ABH and possession of a class A drug, both on December 10.

In mitigation, Rebecca Freitas said: “He says the victim was making fun of him, laughing and pointing.

“[Mr Hare] gave him a kiss on the lips and at that point he did strike out.

“Mr Howard has, in fact, broken his hand from doing this.

“Colleagues went to the police station to say there was some slight provocation.”

Howard was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work and told to pay Mr Hare £250 compensation.

He was also ordered to pay £199 in costs and victim surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for the drug possession offence.