UPDATE: 3D printed handguns, hand grenades and a claymore landmine recovered after evacuation of Wainfleet

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

3D printed handguns, hand grenades and a claymore landmine were recovered by Lincolnshire Police in an operation that saw homes in Wainfleet evacuated.

A 60m cordon that was put in place from the junction of Magdalen Road and Spilsby Road and from North Holme Road to the junction with Spilsby Road has also been removed.

Lincolnshire Police say they can now confirm that a number of 3D printed items (handguns, hand grenades and a claymore landmine) were located at a property on New End in Wainfleet.

These items have all been assessed by our Explosive Ordnance Disposal colleagues and have subsequently been deemed to not pose any threat to members of the public.

The 55-year-old man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences remains in police custody pending further questioning.

Police say they would like to thank the people of Wainfleet for their patience while they dealt with this matter. “Their understanding and cooperation while we worked has been very much appreciated,” a statement said.