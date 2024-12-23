UPDATE: Appeal for witnesses to collision near Spilsby after passenger in 70s dies

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision near Spilsby.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witness to a collision near Spilsby following the death of a man in his 70s who had been a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

The accident took place shortly before 3.45pm on Sunday, December 7. A black Porsche was approaching the bridge over Hagnaby Beck when it left the road on the A155 between West Keal and Hagnaby.

There were two people in the car at the time. The driver, who was not injured and the passenger, who did attend hospital. Sadly the passenger of the car has now died. Specially trained officers will be supporting his family.

Police say the collision wasn’t reported at the time as it was not believed anyone had been unduly injured and the vehicle was not causing an obstruction on the road.

"We did receive an independent report of the Porsche being off the road and unattended at 4.45pm,” police said in a statement.

“As a reminder of the date, the county was struck by Storm Bert on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 December.

“We are appealing for information that will assist the Investigating Officer to piece together what has happened.

"We would like to hear from anyone who travelled along the A155 on Sunday 7 December between 3.30pm and 4pm.

"If anyone has any dashcam or other recorded footage that will assist with our enquiries we’d ask that you get in touch.”

Contact the Investigating Officer by email at [email protected] or call 01522 212316. Please refer to Incident 313 of 7 December.