A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where a man was reported to have handcuffed a child.

Lincolnshire Police.

On Thursday July 13 at around 5.20pm, it was reported that two young boys were approached by a man in the Hamilton Road area of Alford, who handcuff the youngest child, and was impersonating a police officer at the time.

Lincolnshire Police officers from Response and CID have now arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of false imprisonment and impersonating a police officer.

He remains in police custody where he will be interviewed.

