Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

UPDATE: Arrest after man was reported to have handcuffed child

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where a man was reported to have handcuffed a child.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:17 BST
Lincolnshire Police.Lincolnshire Police.
Lincolnshire Police.

On Thursday July 13 at around 5.20pm, it was reported that two young boys were approached by a man in the Hamilton Road area of Alford, who handcuff the youngest child, and was impersonating a police officer at the time.

Lincolnshire Police officers from Response and CID have now arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of false imprisonment and impersonating a police officer.

He remains in police custody where he will be interviewed.

Lincolnshire Police have thank the public for their help with enquiries.