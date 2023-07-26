On Thursday July 13 at around 5.20pm, it was reported that two young boys were approached by a man in the Hamilton Road area of Alford, who handcuff the youngest child, and was impersonating a police officer at the time.
Lincolnshire Police officers from Response and CID have now arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of false imprisonment and impersonating a police officer.
He remains in police custody where he will be interviewed.
Lincolnshire Police have thank the public for their help with enquiries.