UPDATE: Baby girl died after attack by Husky dog

Dog Attack, child died at location Ostlers Plantation Woodhall spa Lincolnshire

Two people arrested following the death of a baby girl, a 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was out of control, and have been released under investigation.

The tragic incident happened on Sunday (March 6) at 11.13pm when East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to woodland at Ostler’s Planation.

Police have confirmed that the three-month-old girl, who will not be named, died after sustaining injuries from an attack by a Husky dog, and the animal is currently in isolation in kennels while forensic examinations are carried out.

A Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident, and one that we know will impact the local community, or indeed anyone hearing about it.

“This remains a live investigation, and we are continuing to determine the circumstances which led to the baby girl’s death, and ask people not to speculate while we make those enquiries, particularly on social media where facts can become distorted.

“We will do everything we can to establish what has happened, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support.”