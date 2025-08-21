UPDATE: Bomb disposal team destroys chemicals and other items discovered in police raid

The Wolds, in Waddingham, has been cordoned off by police while they dispose of chemicals found at a property. Photo: Google Streetview

Police say officers will remain on scene for the next few days as part of an investigation into chemicals and other material found during a search at the property in Waddingham, near Market Rasen.

Police say officers will remain on scene for the next few days as part of an investigation into chemicals and other material found during a search at the property in Waddingham, near Market Rasen.

The force says the contents have been safely removed from the scene by a specialist bomb disposal team and were destroyed in a controlled explosion near Faldingworth on Thursday night (August 21).

A number of police cars, fire, ambulances, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and teams from the local authority were on site during the operation as a precautionary measure.

A number of people who were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution while a 100m cordon was put in place around the property on the cul de sac in the village called The Wolds. The cordon was lifted at around 9.15pm on Thursday night.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are very grateful for the cooperation of those residents who were disrupted and displaced.”

They went on: “We are in the process of investigating the reasons why the chemicals and materials were there, but we would like to be very clear that there have been rumours circulating that this incident was terrorism related – this is untrue, and we ask that this isn’t repeated.

“We did not believe there was a wider risk to the public at any point while our officers and specialist EOD teams were working at the scene.”

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a weapon/device or ammunition, and making an explosive substance. He has been released on police bail while investigations continue.

In a message to residents they added: “We appreciate that being told to leave your home is never an easy thing to hear and we understand that some people were left feeling anxious and uncertain.

“But despite this upheaval, you demonstrated a real desire to help us help you and showcased the community spirit that makes Lincolnshire such a special county.

“Our priority above all else is to keep you safe but we can’t achieve that without your help and support.

“So, to everyone who worked with us, to those who helped neighbours and friends, we thank you for your efforts, understanding and patience.”

They wished to thank the team at the local village hall, who offered up space without hesitation for those who needed to temporarily leave their homes. “This is true community spirit, and we’re really grateful for how swiftly they gave us access to the building,” they said.