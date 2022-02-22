Police spotted a man trying car doors in Southam while they were on patrol in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday).

The remains were reported to police after they were found by a member of the public at around 1.10pm on Saturday (February 19).

A section of the park has been taped off while police continue investigations.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the investigation, said: “The bones have been examined and it has been established that they are human remains. At this stage, we do not know any other information.

“Specialist forensic tests will now be carried out on these remains to try and identify who they may belong to. This can take up to two weeks so we will remain in the area until we have the results.

“We are not currently treating this as a murder investigation, but we remain open minded and are taking all necessary precautions to examine the scene thoroughly. As such there will be an increased police presence at the location and surrounding area for at least the next week. Please avoid the area.”

If anyone has any information relating to the incident, call Lincolnshire Police on non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 175 of February 19 or email [email protected] .