UPDATE: Driver charged with murder of pedestrian in Skegness is named

James Britton, known as Jimmy, was tragically killed in the incident. Photo: Facebook

Jonathon Wilson, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston, has been charged with the murder of 37-year-old James “Jimmy” Britton of Skegness.

Wilson has also been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm and robbery. He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday, November 20).

Police, along with other emergency services, attended the report of a collision in Everingtons Lane at 4.14pm on Wednesday, November 10.

The collision was between a Ford Transit Van and two pedestrians, one man aged 20 and another man aged 37. The 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

Sadly, Mr Britton died in hospital yesterday (Thursday) as a result of his injuries.

The suspect man was arrested soon after the collision on allegations of attempted murder. He was released on police bail and immediately detained under the Mental Health Act to be dealt with in accordance with legislation. He has remained in police custody on suspicion of murder until this evening when he was charged with murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has helped with our investigation so far.

"We are very grateful for the support and information we have received.

"As the family continue to process the devastating loss of Jimmy, we ask that their privacy be respected.”

Many tributes have been paid to "a wonderful son" and father of twins on social media to Mr Britton, who attended Haven High Academy in Boston before moving from the town.

Peter Lindsay said: "Jimmy Britton was such a big softy and I had the pleasure of meeting him when I first opened 100% gym,

"I trained him on and of for about two or three years before he moved away from town.

"We always had such a great laugh in the gym and soon became good friends.

"You made a lot of people laugh and smile bro and we will still laugh at the good times we have all had with you. Rest in peace up there bro."

George Gray said: "Rest easy Jimmy. See you on the other day - you definitely will be missed by hundreds of people."

Jane Moody Beachus said: "RIP Jimmy. A lovely man a wonderful dad and a fantastic son. Thinking of you all at this sad time."

Anyone who can can assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 307 of November 10.

Alternatively email [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.