The family of the 47-year-old victim of a suspected murder investigation in Skegness have released an image of him.

Marcus Tott died following a fatal stab wound on Friday.

Three people, a man and two women, were arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident at a property in Grosvenor Road.

The two women, aged 22 and 42, have been released on conditional bail. A 53-year-old man remains in custody where he continues to be questioned in relation to the incident following the court granting a warrant of further detention.

Investigations are on-going and police are appealing for anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to call them on 101, quoting incident 97 of 2 December.

Police have said the suspected murder is not related to an attempted murder incident that took place in Skegness on the same day.

