UPDATE: Four released on bail after ram-raid on Boston shop

Four men arrested in connection with a ram-raid on a shop in Boston have been released on bail.

The incident is believed to have taken place just after 1.45am yesterday (Tuesday, January 16).

It is said that a BMW car hit the Korzinka shop, in Field Street, and that cash was stolen.

A short time ago, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. We are particularly keen to view an CCTV or dashcam footage which might have captured a BMW in the area in the time leading up to the incident, or people in the street in the surrounding area following the incident.”

Korzinka, in Field Street, Boston, this evening (Tuesday, January 16).

Anyone who can help is asked to email Det Con Dave Russell on [email protected], quoting incident number 14 of January 16, or call 101 and when prompted type the extension for Boston CID – 3292225 – and then quote the same incident number.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a reported ram-raid in Boston.

The incident is believed to have taken place just after 1.45am today (Tuesday, January 16).

It is said that a BMW car hit the Korzinka shop, in Field Street, and that cash was stolen.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Four people are reported to have been seen wearing balaclavas, with three leaving in a car and one on foot in the direction of Spilsby Road.

“Following further investigation, including liaising with the CCTV team at Boston Borough Council, four people were arrested.

“Specialist officers and staff, including forensics experts and detectives, will remain on scene throughout the day and in the local area making enquiries for the next several days.”

Four men – aged 23, 28, 31 and 38 – have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The force is particularly keen to view any CCTV or dashcam footage which might have captured a BMW in the area in the time leading up to the incident, or people in the street in the surrounding area following the incident.