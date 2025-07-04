UPDATE: Homicide investigation launched in Skegness after man, 56, dies

By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 22:21 BST
A homicide investigation is underway after a 56-year-old man involved in an alleged assault in Skegness last week sadly died.

The man, who has been named as Sean Howson, had been receiving treatment in hospital since the incident on Friday, July 3.

He died yesterday (Sunday) and his next of kin have been made aware. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The homicide investigation is being led by detectives in Lincolnshire Police’s Major Crime Unit.

A teenager has been charged with GBH following  a ‘serious assault’ in Skegnessplaceholder image
A teenager has been charged with GBH following  a ‘serious assault’ in Skegness

A man charged with GBH in connection with this incident – named as Aston Harris, of Uffington Avenue, Lincoln – remains in custody and has appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (Monday). He was remanded into custody for a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on August 4.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice