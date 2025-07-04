UPDATE: Homicide investigation launched in Skegness after man, 56, dies
The man, who has been named as Sean Howson, had been receiving treatment in hospital since the incident on Friday, July 3.
He died yesterday (Sunday) and his next of kin have been made aware. They are being supported by specially trained officers.
The homicide investigation is being led by detectives in Lincolnshire Police’s Major Crime Unit.
A man charged with GBH in connection with this incident – named as Aston Harris, of Uffington Avenue, Lincoln – remains in custody and has appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (Monday). He was remanded into custody for a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on August 4.