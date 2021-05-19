UPDATE - Images of the scene after ram raiders target Ancaster Coop store with forklift in attempt to steal cash machine

Police are still on the scene of the ram raid at Ancaster Co-op. EMN-210519-095308001

The attack using a Bobcat heavy duty forklift/telehandler happened in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) and police are still investigating at the scene.

Kieran Clarke, team manager at the Coop store posted a message soon after it happened on the local community’s Facebook page, saying: “The Co-op has been ram-raided in the early hours and will not be able to open as normal Wednesday morning.

“Police are on scene at time of writing this and I will try to keep you updated throughout the day if we are able to open.”

In an update later he added: “We will not be opening anytime soon. Still waiting on a lot to happen in terms of the police work and also in getting the shop safe and secure before customers are able to return.

“There is a possibility we will open later in the day but for now nothing has changed.

“We appreciate all the messages. As it has been said, luckily the shop was empty at the time of the incident so no one is hurt.

“Will keep this post updated when we have any news.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said officers were called to the Co-op store in Ermine Street, Ancaster at 12.30am this morning. A digger had been driven into the store in an attempt to remove the ATM machine.

They said: “This attempt failed and those involved fled the scene. A scene guard is in place at the store and we are investigating this incident.”

If you witnessed this incident, and have not yet spoken to officers, contact police by calling 101 quoting Incident 6 of May 19, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the same reference in the subject box.

You can also go through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

One resident said they had heard what she thought was a boy racer around the time of the incident: “I heard a car speeding about early morning just before 1?”

Another said the incident happened around 12.27am and the thieves were gone by 12.35am. “Lots of police cars going all over.”

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones commented on the incident on Twitter: “These criminal attacks are usually linked to organised crime groups. Aside from the devastation to the shop and loss of amenity to the community, the loss of that farm machinery will impact a local farm too. It could be weeks before it’s returned to owner (at their cost).”

Three years ago staff at the same Coop store were terrorised when two men entered and demanded money from a member of staff in the shop. Nobody was injured in the incident but the robbers made off with a quantity of cash. They were later jailed for a total of 30 years.