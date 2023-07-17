UPDATE: Investigations continue after 'suspicious' man seen handcuffing a young boy in Alford

Investigations are continuing after a ‘suspicious’ man was seen handcuffing a young boy in Alford.

The man was seen approaching two young children standing outside a shop in the Hamilton Road area on Thursday, July 13, at around 5.20pm.

According to Lincolnshire Police, thankfully the boy’s mother came out of the store and challenged the man, who then quickly left the scene along West Street.

Police want to reassure the public there is no evidence to suggest this was an attempt to abduct the boy, but say it is still ‘concerning’.

Chief Inspector Peter Coates told Lincolnshire World: “Over the weekend we have had increased police presence in the town as reassurance for the public but believe this was an isolated case.

"The man who approached the boys was on a bicycle and had stopped near the cash mashine outside the shop where the boys were waiting for their mother," he said.

"CCTV shows interaction with the boys but there is nothing to suggest this was a ploy to bundle them into the back of a van and abduct them.

"But the fact the man had handcuffs in his pocket does concern us because that is unusual.

"Because the man was on a bicycle we believe he may be local and hope that from our description someone may recognise him.”

In spite of police believing this to be an isolated incident, they are calling on parents to be vigilent as the summer holidays begin.

"It is always advisable to explain stranger-danger to children,” he said. “We want children to go out and play but we also want them to feel safe.

”Police will remain in Alford into the week.”

Advice includes:

1 Tell your child to avoid talking to people they don't know when you're not around.

2 Make sure your child knows never to walk away with strangers.

3 Make sure your child understands that they should always tell you if a stranger approaches, and never to keep this secret.