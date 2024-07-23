Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged firearm incident in Skegness.

The man was arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in a public place and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers were called to Grosvenor Road at 2.04pm yesterday (Monday) after a report a firearm may have been discharged.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Teams arrived within minutes following a call we received.

Police officers were called to Grosvenor Road in Skegness after reports of an alleged firearm incident.

"Officers remain in the area as we investigate the incident.”

As part of the investigation, police want to hear from anyone who saw activity in or around Grosvenor Road in the early hours of Monday morning, or who has information they believe may assist inquiries.