UPDATE: Man, 18, bailed after shots are heard in Skegness street
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man was arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in a public place and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in custody at this time.
Officers were called to Grosvenor Road at 2.04pm yesterday (Monday) after a report a firearm may have been discharged.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Teams arrived within minutes following a call we received.
"Officers remain in the area as we investigate the incident.”
As part of the investigation, police want to hear from anyone who saw activity in or around Grosvenor Road in the early hours of Monday morning, or who has information they believe may assist inquiries.
Anyone who can help is asked to email DS Amy Brigginshaw at [email protected] quoting Incident 233 of 22 July in the Subject line.