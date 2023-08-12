A 32-year-old man arrested following an unexplained death near Tesco in Skegness has been released under investigation.

Sadly this is the secont time this summer a body has been discovered near Tesco in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police have issued an update this evening (Saturday) to reassure the public.

The statement reads: “We believe that this is an isolated incident, and there is no wider threat to the public.”

The Force Control Room received a call at 9.49pm yesterday (Friday) and, sadly, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continued today (Saturday) and police said they were treating the death as ‘unexplained’.

Earlier today, residents living in the local area were warned to expect to see a police presence into the morning.

In spite of police reassuring the public that it was not thought the incident posed any wider risk to the public, concern has been expressed on social media that this is the second death in the area in recent weeks.