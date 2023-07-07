A 32-year-old man has been charged with three offences as part of a Skegness murder investigation.

Charlie McGhee Adair was found deceased near a railway line close to Tesco in Skegness.

Anthony David Robertson, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, robbery and fraud by misrepresentation.

Robertson was charged in relation to the death of Charlie McGhee Adair who was found deceased in near a railway line close to Tesco on 3 July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 7 July).

Lincolnshire Police would like to thank the public with their assistance with this investigation.

They still like to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to this investigation, and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of Tesco car park or the bus station between 00.30 03/07 and 12:35 03/07.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact them via Lincolnshire Police’s dedicated portal:Public Portal at mipp.police.uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement