Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

UPDATE: Man, 32, charged in connection with murder in Skegness

A 32-year-old man has been charged with three offences as part of a Skegness murder investigation.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST
Charlie McGhee Adair was found deceased near a railway line close to Tesco in Skegness.Charlie McGhee Adair was found deceased near a railway line close to Tesco in Skegness.
Charlie McGhee Adair was found deceased near a railway line close to Tesco in Skegness.

Anthony David Robertson, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, robbery and fraud by misrepresentation.

Robertson was charged in relation to the death of Charlie McGhee Adair who was found deceased in near a railway line close to Tesco on 3 July.

He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 7 July).

Most Popular

Lincolnshire Police would like to thank the public with their assistance with this investigation.

They still like to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to this investigation, and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of Tesco car park or the bus station between 00.30 03/07 and 12:35 03/07.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact them via Lincolnshire Police’s dedicated portal:Public Portal at mipp.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you have any information, please call 101, quoting incident 171 of 3 July.