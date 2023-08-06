A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman with stab wounds was found in West Ashby.

Police at the murder scene in Kirk Close, West Ashby.

Shaun Emmerson, of Kirk Close, remains in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 7 August).

The charges relate to an incident in West Ashby on Thursday that led to reports to the police of an altercation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers discovered the body of a woman and Emmerson was arrested at the scene.

A woman in her 70s has been found with dead with suspected stab wounds in Kirk Close, West Ashby.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police states they are unable to name the victim until formal ID procedures have been completed.

However, the woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski, Senior Investigating Officer, East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We have been working hard to understand the circumstances that have led to this tragic death. Our thoughts are with family and friends, and we send our condolences to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The news of this murder which happened on Thursday will come as a shock to the local community and I understand people may feel unsettled. I hope this update will put some minds at rest; we are not looking for anyone else in connection with our investigation.

A murder investigation is underway in West Ashby, Lincolnshire

“We continue to appeal to anyone who can assist our inquiries, if you have any information to offer, please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 175 of 3 August in the subject line.