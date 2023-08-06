Shaun Emmerson, of Kirk Close, remains in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 7 August).
The charges relate to an incident in West Ashby on Thursday that led to reports to the police of an altercation.
Officers discovered the body of a woman and Emmerson was arrested at the scene.
In a statement, Lincolnshire Police states they are unable to name the victim until formal ID procedures have been completed.
However, the woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.
Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski, Senior Investigating Officer, East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We have been working hard to understand the circumstances that have led to this tragic death. Our thoughts are with family and friends, and we send our condolences to them.
“The news of this murder which happened on Thursday will come as a shock to the local community and I understand people may feel unsettled. I hope this update will put some minds at rest; we are not looking for anyone else in connection with our investigation.
“We continue to appeal to anyone who can assist our inquiries, if you have any information to offer, please get in touch.”
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 175 of 3 August in the subject line.
You can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.