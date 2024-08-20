Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of murder following an incident in Skegness.

Police were alerted to an altercation at a property on Grosvenor Road at 6.52pm yesterday (Monday).

On arrival, officers found a Mr Rhys Howell, 57-years-old, with serious injuries.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but sadly died a short while later. His family are aware and would ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

The scene of the 'serious incident' in Grosvenor Road, Skegness as investigations continue.

The 60-year-old man remains in police custody and will be questioned in due course.

Investigations are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses and any other information that can assist with investigations.

If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 388 of 19 August or you can report any information to Crime Stoppers on the website or ring them on 0800 555 111.