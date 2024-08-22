UPDATE: Man, 60, charged in Skegness murder investigation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
David Lupton, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness has been charged with the murder of 57-year-old Rhys Howell, also of Grosvenor Road, Skegness.
He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday).
Police were alerted to an incident at a property on Grosvenor Road at 6.52pm on Monday.
On arrival, officers found MrHowell with serious injuries.
He was treated by paramed ics at the scene, but sadly died a short while later.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers and would ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.
The cordon across the alleged murder scene and police presence have remained in Grosvenor Road while the investigation is ongoine.
Police are appealing for witnesses and any other information that can assist with investigations.
If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 388 of 19 August or you can report any information to Crime Stoppers on the website or ring them on 0800 555 111.
You can also submit information through our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal or the MIPP under Operation Thistle.