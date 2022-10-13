UPDATE: Man arrested after alleged sex assault on teenagers is given caution

To report an incident to Lincolcnshire Police dial 101.

A second man who was arrested, aged 34, was released with action.

Lincolnshire Police Force Control Room received a report that two girls had been followed and approached by two men in Scarborough Avenue at around 11.18pm on October 11.

The girls are aged 15 and 14.

Following a swift response, the two suspects were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and held in custody for questioning.

Coast Inspector Jacky Evans said: “We received this report at 11.18pm and our officers attended and arrested two male suspects at 11.25pm in Scarborough Avenue.

“We take all reports of this nature and any other crime very seriously.