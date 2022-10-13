UPDATE: Man arrested after alleged sex assault on teenagers is given caution
A 41-year-old man arrested following an alleged sex assault in Skegness has been given a caution and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.
A second man who was arrested, aged 34, was released with action.
Lincolnshire Police Force Control Room received a report that two girls had been followed and approached by two men in Scarborough Avenue at around 11.18pm on October 11.
The girls are aged 15 and 14.
Following a swift response, the two suspects were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and held in custody for questioning.
Coast Inspector Jacky Evans said: “We received this report at 11.18pm and our officers attended and arrested two male suspects at 11.25pm in Scarborough Avenue.
“We take all reports of this nature and any other crime very seriously.
“We would like to appeal for anyone with any information in relation to this to contact us on 101, quoting incident 471 of 11 October."