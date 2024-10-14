Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.

A 33 year-old-man on suspicion of burglary after a caravan burglary at Chapel St Leonards.

The man has been released on bail pending further investigations.

Police say a caravan window on Trunch Lane was prised open and items were stolen sometime between 1am and 11am on Wednesday, October 2.

A debit card was one of the items taken and was later used in the village to make an unauthorised purchase to the value of £30.

Investigations are ongoing and police continue to appeal for any information that may lead us to the man in the picture as they believe he may have vital information about this investigation.

If you have any information about this crime which you think might help, contact PC Billy Spence via [email protected] quoting the incident number 205 of 02/10/24.