UPDATE: Man arrested after masked robbery at garage in Ulceby Cross is released on bail

Licolnshire World is appealing for witnesses after a robbery at Ulceby Cross garage.

A man arrested after a masked robbery at a garage at Ulceby Cross has been released on bail.

Officers were called to reports that several masked men had entered Ulceby Cross Petrol Station shortly after 3.20am on Saturday morning before threatening staff and stealing cigarettes.

“Nobody was hurt during the incident, but staff have been left shaken by the encounter,” a statement reads.

Police were immediately deployed to the incident and located a black Luton transit van with roller shutter doors to the rear, which is believed to have been involved, about a mile south of Burwell in the Louth direction.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, robbery, and a court warrant.

Police gave an update this morning (Tuesday) sayling the man had now been released on bail.

Multiple lines of enquiry are still being followed.

Police are now are keen to view footage of the van in the time leading up to the incident and after. Contact DS Kate Woods via [email protected] or DC David Bettison via [email protected] quoting incident number 38 of 11 January.

You can also call DC Bettison on 07799001315, quoting the same incident number.