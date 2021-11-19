UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of pedestrian in hit and run in Skegness

Scene of the accident in Everington's Lane, Skegness.

Police, along with other emergency services, attended the report of a collision in Everingtons Lane at 4.14pm on Wednesday, November 10.

The collision was between a Ford Transit Van and two pedestrians, one man aged 20 and another man aged 37. The 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

Sadly, the 37-year-old man, James, known as Jimmy, Britton, from Skegness, died in hospital yesterday (Thursday) as a result of his injuries.

James Britton, known as Jimmy, was tragically killed in the incident. Photo: Facebook

The suspect man was arrested soon after the collision on allegations of attempted murder. He was released on police bail and immediately detained under the Mental Health Act to be dealt with in accordance with legislation. He now remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, from East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit, who is now leading the investigation, said: “This is a very tragic event and a family have lost their loved one. They have asked for their privacy to be respected as this very difficult time.

“We have launched a murder investigation and our inquiries are ongoing. We would like to hear from any witnesses who we have not yet spoken with and remind people to refrain from commenting or remarking on social media as this can be deeply upsetting and impacts on our investigation.”

Many tributes have been paid to "a wonderful son" and father of twins on social media to Mr Britton, who attended Haven High Academy in Boston before moving from the town.

Peter Lindsay said: "Jimmy Britton was such a big softy and I had the pleasure of meeting him when I first opened 100% gym,

"I trained him on and of for about two or three years before he moved away from town.

"We always had such a great laugh in the gym and soon became good friends.

"You made a lot of people laugh and smile bro and we will still laugh at the good times we have all had with you. Rest in peace up there bro."

George Gray said: "Rest easy Jimmy. See you on the other day - you definitely will be missed by hundreds of people."

Jane Moody Beachus said: "RIP Jimmy. A lovely man a wonderful dad and a fantastic son. Thinking of you all at this sad time."

Anyone who can can assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 307 of November 10.

Alternatively email [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.