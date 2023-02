A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a pharmacy in Skegness.

Stephen Bartholomew, 47, of Station Road, Wainfleet has been charged with burglary at Whitworth Pharmacy in Lumley Road.

Linclnshire Police officers were called to the pharmacy at 3.398am on Thursday.

Two other men – aged 39 and 33 – were arrested on suspicion of burglary. The 39-year-old man has now been released with no further action.

Investigations are ongoing.