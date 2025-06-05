UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder in Chapel St Leonards
The charge comes as a result of investigations over the past five days into the incident in the South Road area of Chapel St Leonards.
Scott Marriott, of Sunningdale Close, Chapel St Leonards was arrested on Thursday morning and was charged just after 10pm yesterday (Friday, June 7)
He was remanded into custody ahead of today’s hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.
Following the icident, police appealed for information from anyone who saw anything unusual or of note in the vicinity of South Road between Sunday June 1 and Monday June 2.
Also anyone who captured anything via doorbell or dashcam footage may have useful information that could assist officers.
