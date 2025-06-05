UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder in Chapel St Leonards

By Chrissie Redford
Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 09:22 BST
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help with their investigation.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help with their investigation.
A 30-year-old man is appearing in court today charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Chapel St Leonards.

The charge comes as a result of investigations over the past five days into the incident in the South Road area of Chapel St Leonards.

Scott Marriott, of Sunningdale Close, Chapel St Leonards was arrested on Thursday morning and was charged just after 10pm yesterday (Friday, June 7)

He was remanded into custody ahead of today’s hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Following the icident, police appealed for information from anyone who saw anything unusual or of note in the vicinity of South Road between Sunday June 1 and Monday June 2.

Also anyone who captured anything via doorbell or dashcam footage may have useful information that could assist officers.

You can contact police in a number of ways:

  • By email via [email protected], quoting ‘Incident 91 of 2 June’ in the subject line
  • By calling 101, quoting ‘Incident 91 of 2 June’
  • Anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
