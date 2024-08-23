UPDATE: Man charged with murder in Skegness appears in court
David Lupton, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness is charged with the murder of 57-year-old Rhys Howell, also of Grosvenor Road, Skegness.
He appeared before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday afternoon.
Mr Lupton entered the court dock wearing a grey top and jogging bottoms, and walking with a stick. He spoke only to confirm his name.
No pleas were entered and Judge Hirst adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 23 September.
Mr Lupton was represented by defence barrister Anna Soubry. There was no bail application and Mr Lupton was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.
The prosecution were represented by Phil Howes.
Judge Hirst told Mr Lupton: "You appear today charged with murder. The case will next be back before the court on 23 September.
"On that day you will enter a plea of either guilty or not guilty."
Police were alerted to an incident at a property on Grosvenor Road at 6.52pm on Monday.
On arrival, officers found Mr Howell with serious injuries.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but sadly died a short while later.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers and would ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.
The cordon across the alleged murder scene and police presence have remained in Grosvenor Road while the investigation is ongoine.
Police are appealing for witnesses and any other information that can assist with investigations.
If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 388 of 19 August or you can report any information to Crime Stoppers on the website or ring them on 0800 555 111.
You can also submit information through our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal or the MIPP under Operation Thistle.