UPDATE: Man charged with murder of Christine Emmerson, 71, set for trial

A 50-year-old man who was charged with murder after the body of a woman with suspected stab wounds was found in West Ashby has been remanded into custody.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST
Christine Emmerson.Christine Emmerson.
Shaun Emmerson appeared in court on Monday morning (August 7) and appeared in a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court this morning (Tuesday), where no bail application was made and he was not asked to enter a plea.

A provisional trial date has been set for February 12, 2024, and he has been remanded in custody until then.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Lincolnshire Police believe the woman who died at a property in Kirk Close, West Ashby on Thursday (August 3) to be Christine Emmerson, aged 71.

A crime scene investigator at the house in West Ashby where a 71-year-old woman was found with suspected stab wounds. Photo: John Aron PhotographyA crime scene investigator at the house in West Ashby where a 71-year-old woman was found with suspected stab wounds. Photo: John Aron Photography
Her family is being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) said: “Our thoughts remain with Christine’s family and friends and we’re doing all we can to support them at this difficult time.“We are still appealing for information that can assist with our investigation.”

If anyone has any information relating to this incident, call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 175 of August 3.Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/