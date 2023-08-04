Lincolnshire Police say the are not looking for further suspects as investigations continue into the murder of a woman in her 70s In West Ashby.

Police at the murder scene in Kirk Close, West Ashby.

A man in his 50s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

Police received reports of an altercation just after 12.30pm yesterday (Thursday) at a property in Kirk Close.

Officers attended and the woman who had suspected knife wounds was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been made aware.

Lincolnshire Police say a large police presence will remain in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

A statement reads: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and officers are working diligently to understand what happened.”

Police are appealing for any information that can assist with the investigation. If you can help, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 175 of 3 August in the subject line.