UPDATE: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following incident in Boston

A man has now been charged in connection with the incident

Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police have given the following update: “A 35-year-old man has now been charged with grievous bodily harm wounding with intent in connection with the incident in Witham Street, Boston.

“Maksim Iliev of Union Street in Boston will appear in court later today.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we continue to ask for anyone we have not yet spoken with to come forward.”

• Monday 9.17am: Lincolnshire Police are looking for witnesses to an incident in Boston yesterday (Sunday) that saw a man taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Witham Street just before 11pm on Sunday, 14 January.

“A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

“As part of our investigation, we are appealing for anyone with information that will assist our inquiries to get in touch. We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or has recorded video footage from a dashcam, mobile phone or other recording device.”