UPDATE: Man to appear in court charged with murder following incident in Ingoldmells

A 33-year old man is to appear in court this morning (Monday) charged with murder following the death of Gareth Hart in Ingoldmells.

By christina redford
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:15 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 08:21 BST
Investigations are continuing after Gareth Hart died after an incident in Ingoldmells.Investigations are continuing after Gareth Hart died after an incident in Ingoldmells.
Investigations are continuing after Gareth Hart died after an incident in Ingoldmells.

Joseph Allan Malek, aged 33, of Market Place, Belper, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody yesterday (Sunday) and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Hart, 43, of Rotherham, died following an incident in Ingoldmells in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A 30-year-old man arrested in Ingoldmells on suspicion of murder was released with no further action.

Officers attended Sea Lane following a call at 12.57am on Thursday, following reports of an altercation near Fantasy Grill and Balti.

On arrival Mr Hart was found seriously injured but sadly died shortly afterwards.

Lincolnshire Police Control Room took to social media in the early hours of Thursday morning to report a ‘serious incident’ had taken place and that an area of Roman Bank had been closed in the vicinity of the junction with Sea Lane.

Residents living in the area reported seeing five police cars and said that a crime scene tent had been put up in the car park near to the Fantasy Island SPAR shop.

The investigation continues and Lincolnshire Police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Call 101, quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.