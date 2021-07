The missing man, Ramzi, was reported missing from Newtoft near Market Rasen last night (Monday July 26).

Ramzi is described as a white male with short, brown curly hair and is of a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and grey Dolce & Gabbana tracksuit bottoms.

Have you seen missing Ramzi from the Market Rasen area?

If you have seen Ramzi, or know of his whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting incident 536 of July 26.