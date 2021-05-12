UPDATE: More arrests after drugs raids in Boston

One of the raids on Monday

Eight women and two men were held after warrants were executed at addresses on Monday.

Four warrants in total were executed at Witham Bank, Mandarin Drive and Tennyson Close by Lincolnshire Police officers with support from the local neighbourhood policing team, the Tactical Support Team (TST) and the dog section.

Police say they have uncovered large quantities of Class A drugs along with a quantity of cash and what is believed to be stolen property.

A police dog handler during the operations

Two men in their 30s and 40s, four women in their 50s, one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 60s, all from the Boston area were arrested in the aftermath of the raids.

In an update yesterday, Lincolnshire Police said further arrests had been made of a woman in her 60s and man in his 70s.

The arrests are all on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A Drugs.

All remain in police custody say police.

Detective Inspector Colin Clarkson said: “We executed a series of warrants in the Boston area today to show our ongoing commitment to tackling local drug dealing and illegal drugs supply.

“We’d like to reiterate the message that this type of criminality is something that won’t be tolerated in Boston and wherever we can, we will take action to take drugs off the streets.

“Drugs blight our communities and we are committed in ensuring our county is a safe place for everyone to live, work and visit.

“If you have any concerns about illegal drug use or drugs supply in your area, please report it to us so we can put a stop to it and crack down on organised crime.”

Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity or suspected drug dealing in their area can the police non-emergency line 101 and in emergencies, call 999.

David Legatt, 49, of Mandarin Drive, Boston has charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He has been remanded in custody.