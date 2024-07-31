Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him,

New images have been released by police following an alleged sexual assault that took place on Skegness beach.

Officers say the incident was reported as taking place around 4am on Sunday, July 21.

The male is then thought to have left the area shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “While we acknowledge that the images are not the best quality, we are sharing these as it is particularly important that we identify the man in the photographs.”

A new image of the man police would like to speak to.

Lincolnshire World is sharing the clearest image. If you recognise the man, contact police by calling 101, quoting Incident 91 of 21 July.

Alternatively, email [email protected], also quoting Incident 91 of 21 July.