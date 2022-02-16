UPDATE: New images released in the hunt for ‘dangerous’ rapist Paul Robson

Police have released these fresh images of Paul Robson.

Police are urging the public not to approach 56 year-old Robson - who is deemed a danger to women and children.

A police spokesman said: “Our search continues and we are still appealing to the public to call us with sightings or any other information that can assist in our enquiries on 999.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Following further enquiries, it’s believed he’s got a dark donkey jacket with a large collar and blue on the shoulders in his possession.

The original photo of Paul Robson released to the media.

“We also believe that his facial hair might not look similar to the image we’ve previously circulated, and that it might not be tied and may be lighter in colour.”

East Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, said: “It has now been three days since Paul Robson was last seen and we continue to appeal to members of the public for their help to find him.

“We are keeping an open mind as to his current whereabouts and we’re pursuing extensive lines of enquiry based on the information that the public have shared with us so far.

“We’re grateful to those who have already contacted us, and we would urge people to continue doing so.

“Any information, no matter how small, is useful in allowing us to build a bigger picture and it leads us closer to taking a dangerous man off our streets.

“We understand there may be concerns around personal safety, but we have allocated a number of resources to this investigation to aid in his swift arrest.