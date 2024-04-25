UPDATE: Police appeal for help identifying man after keyless car theft in Skegness

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.

The theft took place in Richmond Drive in the early hours of Saturday, April 20.

As reported, Lincolnshire Police say it is believed to be a keyless car theft, and happened at around 3.25am. The vehicle stolen was a grey Range Rover Sport.

Police are also urging owners of keyless vehicles to remain vigilant and to take measures to prevent these thefts.

A Range Rover Sport like the one stolen.

The culprits are using relay equipment to boost the signal of an electronic car key within the home, to open a vehicle outside. They are doing this by holding an antenna towards the property.

We’ve also seen a rise in the number of car theft attempts and while unsuccessful, we wish to warn our communities and highlight steps you can take to remain safe.

Vehicle owners can purchase a Faraday bag, which are used to block electromagnetic fields and stop criminals from accessing electronic car keys remotely.

Those with Secured by Design accreditation work best.

You can check the effectiveness of the bag by securing the keys inside and walking towards the vehicle and checking it doesn’t unlock.

Additionally, some key fobs can be “turned off” but individual vehicle owners will need to check if this is possible with manufacturers and local dealerships.

The use of CCTV can also act as a deterrent and valuable evidence gathering tool for police if your vehicle is targeted.

Wheel locks can also render your vehicle immobile and difficult for thieves to bypass.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area, or has any information that could help our investigation, is asked to get in touch with PC Billy Spence by calling 07796 957595, quoting Incident 103 of 20 April.